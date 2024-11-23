Pathstone Holdings LLC Sells 895 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Pathstone Holdings LLC cut its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 468,307 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $5,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the second quarter worth $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 29.2% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 9,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the period. 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

In other Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group news, Director Mitsui Financial Grou Sumitomo purchased 9,247,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.67 per share, with a total value of $551,773,323.27. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,247,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,773,323.27. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

SMFG opened at $14.28 on Friday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.16 and a 1-year high of $14.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $93.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.59.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

