Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Receives $196.64 Average PT from Analysts

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $196.64.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Paylocity from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Paylocity from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Paylocity from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Paylocity from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Paylocity from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

Paylocity Stock Up 1.7 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Paylocity

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY opened at $205.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.60, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.93. Paylocity has a 12 month low of $129.94 and a 12 month high of $215.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $178.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.63.

In other Paylocity news, SVP Rachit Lohani sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total transaction of $107,142.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,474,772.12. This represents a 1.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 15,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.43, for a total value of $3,018,220.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,272,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,812,204,019.58. The trade was a 0.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,971 shares of company stock valued at $11,750,096. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paylocity

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Paylocity by 3.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,048,806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $173,053,000 after buying an additional 36,590 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc raised its position in Paylocity by 943.8% in the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 10,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 9,042 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Paylocity by 14.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,897 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,407,000 after acquiring an additional 5,609 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Paylocity by 30.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,408 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,790,000 after acquiring an additional 15,092 shares during the period. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

