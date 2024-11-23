Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Bought by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 44.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 83.4% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PNFP shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Hovde Group downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 18th. Stephens lifted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.70.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $126.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 1.04. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $70.23 and a one year high of $129.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.07. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $810.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 16.73%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

