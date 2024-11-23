PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 504 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $10,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BR. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,746,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,942,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 12.0% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 20,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,473,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 12,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BR opened at $230.24 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.30 and a 1-year high of $230.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.83 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $217.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 60.90%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $246.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.43.

In related news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 21,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.66, for a total transaction of $4,555,645.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 105,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,823,820.04. This trade represents a 17.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 24,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.21, for a total value of $5,325,778.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,137 shares in the company, valued at $5,975,838.77. This trade represents a 47.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 84,033 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,572. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

