PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,279 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,435 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $8,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,508,000. Vance Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at $219,000. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its stake in Trade Desk by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 18,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Trade Desk by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on Trade Desk from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $114.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.66.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

In related news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 20,579 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.65, for a total transaction of $2,235,908.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,432,378.45. The trade was a 10.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.89, for a total transaction of $159,740.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,375,898.04. The trade was a 4.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,412,367 shares of company stock worth $155,067,356 over the last quarter. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trade Desk Trading Up 1.8 %

Trade Desk stock opened at $129.70 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.47 and a 52 week high of $132.65. The stock has a market cap of $64.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.62, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.48.

About Trade Desk

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.