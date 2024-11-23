PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 261,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $11,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 89.5% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $327,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,441,720.71. This trade represents a 11.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,805,724. The trade was a 14.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $47.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.89 and a 1 year high of $48.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.69.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 16.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Baird R W cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.62.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

