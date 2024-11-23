PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $9,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MKL. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Markel Group during the third quarter worth about $551,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Markel Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Markel Group by 66.2% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Markel Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Sather Financial Group Inc increased its position in Markel Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 28,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,651,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Price Performance

MKL stock opened at $1,750.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Markel Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,342.66 and a 1 year high of $1,751.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,593.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,585.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $17.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.97 by ($4.63). The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 10.86%. On average, equities analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 89.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MKL shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Markel Group from $1,700.00 to $1,675.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Markel Group from $1,590.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,651.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on MKL

Markel Group Profile

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.