PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $10.22 Million Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,534 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $10,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Planning Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSCI. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $690.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MSCI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $631.83.

Shares of MSCI opened at $589.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $586.39 and a 200-day moving average of $541.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.11. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $439.95 and a twelve month high of $631.70.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.09. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 162.06% and a net margin of 43.06%. The firm had revenue of $724.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.02%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

