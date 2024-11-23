PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $8.70 Million Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,915 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $8,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,722 shares in the company, valued at $3,156,060. The trade was a 6.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 6,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.47, for a total value of $1,506,835.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,289,260.27. The trade was a 6.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

LH opened at $239.67 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $191.97 and a 1-year high of $247.99. The company has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.36, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $226.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 55.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on LH shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.92.

About Laboratory Co. of America



Labcorp Holdings Inc provides laboratory services. It operates through two segments, Diagnostics Laboratories and Biopharma Laboratory Services. The company offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid, PAP, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D, prostate-specific antigens, sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

