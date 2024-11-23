PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 7,585 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,059 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,585 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $12,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in eBay by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,964,196 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,394,797,000 after buying an additional 3,880,649 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter worth about $73,777,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,593,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in eBay by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,705,345 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $360,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,885 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in eBay in the second quarter worth about $49,924,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $63.24 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.16 and a 12-month high of $67.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.34.

eBay Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.14%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EBAY shares. Citigroup upped their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho lifted their target price on eBay from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of eBay from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $371,756.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,963,542.19. The trade was a 1.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $256,760.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,530,000.93. The trade was a 5.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,016 shares of company stock valued at $3,015,417. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Stories

