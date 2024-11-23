PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 7,804 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,364 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,804 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $11,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in IQVIA by 6.6% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,403,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $719,634,000 after acquiring an additional 211,653 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,923,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $618,046,000 after purchasing an additional 86,870 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 9.7% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,793,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $423,885,000 after buying an additional 157,809 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 0.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,514,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $320,170,000 after buying an additional 11,715 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in IQVIA by 5.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,197,084 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $253,125,000 after buying an additional 60,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total value of $320,229.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,536 shares in the company, valued at $4,812,302.88. This trade represents a 6.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IQV opened at $201.82 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.62 and a 1-year high of $261.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $222.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

IQV has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $280.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Argus upgraded shares of IQVIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.50.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

