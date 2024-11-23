PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $13,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FDS. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2,873.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,822,000 after buying an additional 115,561 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 53.3% during the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 272,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,447,000 after acquiring an additional 94,952 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter valued at about $38,909,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 21.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 235,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,113,000 after purchasing an additional 41,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 296,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,267,000 after purchasing an additional 25,294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FDS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $435.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $503.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Atlantic cut FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $451.00 to $469.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $450.00.

In related news, insider John Costigan sold 1,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.00, for a total value of $780,182.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 299 shares in the company, valued at $143,819. This trade represents a 84.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.59, for a total transaction of $1,249,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $5,380,259.85. This trade represents a 18.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,984 shares of company stock valued at $12,230,877 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDS stock opened at $487.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $466.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $435.59. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $391.84 and a 12-month high of $499.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $562.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.06 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.77% and a net margin of 24.38%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 29.93%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

