PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,091 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 133,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $10,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.4% in the third quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 4,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.5% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Busey Bank increased its position in Microchip Technology by 2.6% during the second quarter. Busey Bank now owns 6,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 10,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCHP has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down previously from $101.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Microchip Technology stock opened at $66.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $35.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.64 and a beta of 1.53. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $62.63 and a 52 week high of $100.57.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.27%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

