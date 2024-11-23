PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 2,142 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 89,021 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,142 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $8,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 155.9% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 311.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LYB opened at $83.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.08. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $81.45 and a 12 month high of $107.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.03 and a 200-day moving average of $94.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 81.58%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LYB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.70.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

