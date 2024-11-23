PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 3,079 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,964 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,079 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $9,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COO. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 43.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 35,233 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 10,616 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 298.4% in the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,211 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 298.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 245,793 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $24,938,000 after acquiring an additional 184,171 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Finally, BDF Gestion bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,919,000. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COO stock opened at $100.80 on Friday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.21 and a twelve month high of $112.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.99.

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The medical device company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.30 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cooper Companies news, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 114,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total value of $12,129,356.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,714,534.08. The trade was a 72.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,601 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total transaction of $172,956.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,488.54. The trade was a 24.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 256,373 shares of company stock valued at $27,637,427 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on COO shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cooper Companies from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

