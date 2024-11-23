PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,064 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $10,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in NVR by 125.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,480,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in NVR by 7.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 406 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in NVR by 98.9% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 17,469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,498,000 after acquiring an additional 8,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in NVR by 1,285.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director David A. Preiser sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9,302.64, for a total value of $2,325,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 239 shares in the company, valued at $2,223,330.96. This trade represents a 51.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9,450.00, for a total transaction of $3,780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 208 shares in the company, valued at $1,965,600. This represents a 65.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 775 shares of company stock valued at $7,294,073 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $9,007.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9,422.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $8,587.74. The company has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.20. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6,052.58 and a 12 month high of $9,964.77.
NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $130.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $131.00 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 38.20% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $125.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 494.48 EPS for the current year.
NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.
