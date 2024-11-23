PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,064 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $10,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get NVR alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in NVR by 125.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,480,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in NVR by 7.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 406 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in NVR by 98.9% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 17,469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,498,000 after acquiring an additional 8,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in NVR by 1,285.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David A. Preiser sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9,302.64, for a total value of $2,325,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 239 shares in the company, valued at $2,223,330.96. This trade represents a 51.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9,450.00, for a total transaction of $3,780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 208 shares in the company, valued at $1,965,600. This represents a 65.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 775 shares of company stock valued at $7,294,073 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of NVR from $8,450.00 to $9,450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of NVR from $10,800.00 to $10,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8,783.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NVR

NVR Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $9,007.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9,422.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $8,587.74. The company has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.20. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6,052.58 and a 12 month high of $9,964.77.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $130.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $131.00 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 38.20% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $125.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 494.48 EPS for the current year.

About NVR

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.