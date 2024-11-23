Prospera Financial Services Inc Decreases Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,449 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,087,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $474,276,000 after purchasing an additional 150,367 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $297,937,000 after purchasing an additional 125,262 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 443,724 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $229,139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 357,466 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $188,767,000 after buying an additional 39,628 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 353,466 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $186,655,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOC shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $614.00 to $643.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $509.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $579.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut Northrop Grumman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $550.56.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $496.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $520.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $486.74. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $418.60 and a 12 month high of $555.57. The company has a market capitalization of $72.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.35.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.06 per share. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 51.05%.

In other news, VP Benjamin R. Davies sold 1,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $532.93, for a total transaction of $616,067.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,183.41. This represents a 68.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,289 shares of company stock valued at $685,273 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

