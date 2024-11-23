Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $741,000 Holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTLS. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 184.2% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $84,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 44.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $203,000.

FTLS stock opened at $65.63 on Friday. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $54.92 and a 12-month high of $66.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.91.

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

