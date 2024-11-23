Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $836,000 Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $44,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,858.1% during the second quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

MUB opened at $107.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.33. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $105.11 and a 1-year high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.