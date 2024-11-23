Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $860,000 Stock Holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned 0.06% of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 290.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 140,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after buying an additional 104,831 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 48,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARKG opened at $23.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.69 and a 200-day moving average of $25.12.

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

