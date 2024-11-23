Prospera Financial Services Inc Increases Stock Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 29.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 74.7% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the second quarter worth about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 76.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the third quarter worth about $35,000. 97.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRG Energy Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $95.48 on Friday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $45.29 and a one year high of $102.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.06.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at NRG Energy

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.95%.

In other news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 102,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $8,244,151.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,151,688. This trade represents a 38.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on NRG shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $77.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NRG Energy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.29.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

