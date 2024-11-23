Prospera Financial Services Inc Increases Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Welltower alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WELL. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $309,917,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,977,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Welltower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,905,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Welltower by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,112,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,223,000 after purchasing an additional 417,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in Welltower by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,914,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,126,000 after purchasing an additional 291,839 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WELL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Welltower to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.68.

Welltower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $137.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $85.88 billion, a PE ratio of 90.73, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.10 and its 200 day moving average is $116.84. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.40 and a 52 week high of $140.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 12.22%. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.32%.

About Welltower

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.