Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases 932 Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned 0.07% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEY. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 81.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 164.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 889.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,977 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000.

Shares of PEY stock opened at $22.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.98. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $19.15 and a one year high of $22.79.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0773 per share. This is an increase from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

