Prospera Financial Services Inc Raises Stock Position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report) by 30.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,797 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Capital Group Core Balanced ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 60,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 20,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 31,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 9,529 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $505,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,123,000.

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF stock opened at $31.62 on Friday. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF has a 12-month low of $25.89 and a 12-month high of $32.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.34.

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (CGBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that offers a balanced approach to total return and capital preservation. The fund employs an active asset allocation strategy to invest in equities, debts, money market instruments, and cash.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Balanced ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.