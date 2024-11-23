Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 3,231 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,231 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Leibman Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Pinterest by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. now owns 31,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pinterest by 5.2% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 0.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 56,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 23,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $38,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129,154.72. This trade represents a 3.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $990,761.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 297,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,729,324.72. This trade represents a 9.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,580 shares of company stock worth $1,063,499. Insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

PINS stock opened at $30.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.03, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $45.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.93.

PINS has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Pinterest from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush raised Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

