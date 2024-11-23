Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 797 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New World Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 35,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $56.21 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $36.85 and a 1 year high of $58.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.03 and its 200-day moving average is $45.98.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

