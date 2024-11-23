Prospera Financial Services Inc Trims Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,917 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 18,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:SPHQ opened at $68.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.84. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $51.50 and a 52 week high of $68.75.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.