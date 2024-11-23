Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $50.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PTGX. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 4th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Protagonist Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTGX opened at $46.46 on Tuesday. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $48.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 2.17.

In related news, insider Arturo Md Molina sold 1,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total value of $78,107.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,903,275.12. This trade represents a 3.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Waddill sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000. This represents a 40.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,109 shares of company stock worth $1,069,999 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $909,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,374,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 223.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 126,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,714,000 after purchasing an additional 87,755 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $666,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

