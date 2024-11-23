Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $14,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1,312.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 26,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 25,027 shares during the period. Finally, Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Argus raised Prudential Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.69.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential acquired 261,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.58 per share, with a total value of $7,200,007.22. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,208,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,071,781.42. This trade represents a 6.61 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Caroline Feeney sold 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total value of $133,166.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,694.75. This represents a 9.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $127.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $45.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.29. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.92 and a 1-year high of $129.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.70.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 6.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.33 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.22%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

