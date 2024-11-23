Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.88.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QRVO shares. Benchmark lowered shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $142.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Qorvo stock opened at $69.25 on Friday. Qorvo has a 52-week low of $64.98 and a 52-week high of $130.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.43, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a positive return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $74,184.63. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,325,779.67. This represents a 3.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the second quarter worth about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 81.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 9,333.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Qorvo by 163.4% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

