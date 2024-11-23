QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Shares Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report) by 34.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,065 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get QuantumScape alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QS. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in QuantumScape by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in QuantumScape by 475.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in QuantumScape by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in QuantumScape in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in QuantumScape in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Price Performance

QuantumScape stock opened at $5.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 4.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.74. QuantumScape Co. has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $10.03. The company has a current ratio of 14.07, a quick ratio of 14.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. Equities analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. HSBC upgraded shares of QuantumScape from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.30 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (up previously from $6.00) on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of QuantumScape to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.26.

View Our Latest Stock Report on QS

Insider Transactions at QuantumScape

In related news, Director Jagdeep Singh sold 192,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $1,151,697.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,590,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,517,592.17. The trade was a 6.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Fritz Prinz sold 12,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $65,056.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 241,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,622.80. This trade represents a 5.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 702,057 shares of company stock valued at $3,982,909. Insiders own 12.03% of the company’s stock.

About QuantumScape

(Free Report)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.