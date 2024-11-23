Quest Partners LLC Acquires 5,774 Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report) by 821.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,774 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 3.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 7.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 8.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 7.4% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock opened at $84.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.76. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $108.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $975.70 million, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.11.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $269.57 million during the quarter.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

