Quest Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 163.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,211 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Concord Asset Management LLC VA raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.8% in the third quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA now owns 3,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 17,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.9% in the third quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

GILD stock opened at $90.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.79. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $62.07 and a one year high of $98.90. The company has a market capitalization of $112.40 billion, a PE ratio of 1,002.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.17.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.44. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The business had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 3,422.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GILD. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.41.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GILD

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $167,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,398,843.87. This represents a 1.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $2,459,529.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,545,480.06. This represents a 27.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,947 shares of company stock valued at $4,968,674 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.