Quest Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 1,386.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,134 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $49,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total value of $590,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 676,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,988,802.96. This represents a 1.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $3,425,000. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HALO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.11.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HALO opened at $49.00 on Friday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.15 and a 12-month high of $65.53. The company has a current ratio of 10.36, a quick ratio of 9.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.42.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Articles

