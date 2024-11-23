Quest Partners LLC Invests $630,000 in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 16,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,754,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,811,000 after buying an additional 9,822 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 0.5% during the third quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,034,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,471,000 after acquiring an additional 10,560 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 117.3% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,962,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,320 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 5.6% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,585,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,152,000 after purchasing an additional 84,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,500,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,002,000 after purchasing an additional 234,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

NYSE WTRG opened at $39.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.04 and a 200-day moving average of $38.84. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.57 and a 52-week high of $41.78.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $435.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.3255 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 65.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WTRG

Essential Utilities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.