Quest Partners LLC Makes New $566,000 Investment in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,652,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,727,000 after purchasing an additional 78,189 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,865,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,333,000 after acquiring an additional 167,532 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,552,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,052,000 after acquiring an additional 25,779 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,776,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,045,000 after acquiring an additional 115,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 937,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,641,000 after purchasing an additional 10,746 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on STAG Industrial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.13.

STAG Industrial stock opened at $36.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.64. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a one year low of $34.09 and a one year high of $41.63.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.1233 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.49%.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

