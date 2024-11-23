Quest Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 26,146 Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Columbia Banking System by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,327,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,041,000 after purchasing an additional 574,509 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the first quarter worth about $867,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 108,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 6,351 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,468,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,468,000 after acquiring an additional 788,383 shares during the period. Finally, Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,829,000. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COLB. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.12.

COLB opened at $31.64 on Friday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.08 and a 1-year high of $31.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.62.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $765.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.80 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 16.15%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.34%.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

