Quest Partners LLC Raises Stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 67.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 9.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,363,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $588,977,000 after purchasing an additional 128,393 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 45,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CRUS shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays cut their target price on Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.50.

Shares of CRUS opened at $104.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.96. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a one year low of $74.83 and a one year high of $147.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.23 and a 200 day moving average of $123.04.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $541.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.53 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

