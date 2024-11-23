Quest Partners LLC Takes Position in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 13,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Shoe Carnival during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Shoe Carnival during the third quarter valued at $224,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Shoe Carnival in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Shoe Carnival in the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 7,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on SCVL. Williams Trading boosted their target price on Shoe Carnival from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shoe Carnival Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SCVL opened at $33.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $921.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.56. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.75 and a 12 month high of $46.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.67.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $332.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.45 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Shoe Carnival Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 7th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.15%.

Shoe Carnival Profile

(Free Report)

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.