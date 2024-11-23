Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.27, but opened at $9.79. Ramaco Resources shares last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 47,821 shares.

Ramaco Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.82.

Ramaco Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.2364 dividend. This is a boost from Ramaco Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.34%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in METCB. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 129,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 11,997 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 9,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 321.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 5,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.63% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

