Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.27, but opened at $9.79. Ramaco Resources shares last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 47,821 shares.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.82.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.2364 dividend. This is a boost from Ramaco Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.34%.
Ramaco Resources Company Profile
Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.
