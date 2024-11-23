Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.09.

REXR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $55.00 price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $42.08 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Rexford Industrial Realty has a twelve month low of $41.16 and a twelve month high of $58.02. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.94.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.28). Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 30.40%. The business had revenue of $241.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.4175 dividend. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 135.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CFO Laura E. Clark sold 14,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $711,377.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rexford Industrial Realty

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REXR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 159,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,040,000 after buying an additional 39,524 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,734,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,495,668,000 after buying an additional 753,098 shares in the last quarter. Cynosure Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

Recommended Stories

