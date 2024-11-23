Royal Bank of Canada Has Lowered Expectations for Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Stock Price

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LCID. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. R. F. Lafferty upgraded shares of Lucid Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Cfra set a $2.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.16.

LCID opened at $2.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.71. Lucid Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $5.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.83 and its 200 day moving average is $3.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.11.

In other news, Director Public Investment Fund bought 374,717,927 shares of Lucid Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.59 per share, with a total value of $970,519,430.93. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,041,393 shares in the company, valued at $20,827,207.87. The trade was a -102.19 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 61.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LCID. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 7.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 138,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 9,739 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,740,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,659,000 after acquiring an additional 489,187 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Lucid Group by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,438,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after buying an additional 732,463 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in Lucid Group by 139.3% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 46,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 27,205 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lucid Group by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 10,585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

