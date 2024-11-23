Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Shares Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Royce Value Trust during the third quarter worth about $78,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Royce Value Trust during the second quarter worth about $145,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royce Value Trust during the second quarter worth about $155,000. Creative Planning grew its position in Royce Value Trust by 7.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in Royce Value Trust during the third quarter worth about $200,000. 25.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RVT opened at $16.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.18. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.11 and a twelve month high of $16.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

