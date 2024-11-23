Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Given “Outperform” Rating at William Blair

William Blair reissued their outperform rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning,RTT News reports.

Get Silence Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SLN

Silence Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Silence Therapeutics

SLN stock opened at $7.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $209.81 million, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.68. Silence Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.81 and a one year high of $27.72.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLN. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $56,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $114,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 10.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Silence Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development novel molecules incorporating short interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA) to inhibit the expression of specific target genes in hematology, cardiovascular, and rare diseases. The company's mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform consists of precision engineered product candidates designed to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Silence Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silence Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.