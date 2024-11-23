STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Sold by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,036 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of STERIS during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 2,262.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of STERIS by 154.7% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 191 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research report on Monday, November 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of STERIS from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded STERIS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.00.

STERIS Price Performance

STE opened at $214.34 on Friday. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $195.47 and a 52-week high of $248.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $227.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.49. The company has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.94 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at STERIS

In other STERIS news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 23,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.00, for a total value of $5,763,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,603,710. This represents a 35.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

