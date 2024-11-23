Swiss National Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Crane (NYSE:CR)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Crane were worth $15,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Crane in the third quarter valued at $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crane in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 150.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 218 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crane in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crane in the second quarter valued at $31,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Crane from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crane has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.00.

NYSE CR opened at $184.36 on Friday. Crane has a 12 month low of $102.80 and a 12 month high of $185.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $161.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.38.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.06. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $597.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.06%.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

