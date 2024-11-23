Swiss National Bank Has $13.96 Million Stock Position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $13,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Matrix Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 156.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 242.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 531 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 8,914.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 631 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total transaction of $1,321,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,627,594. This trade represents a 7.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Helen Mccluskey sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $487,830.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,222,568.60. This represents a 8.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,541 shares of company stock valued at $4,310,256. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.43.

Abercrombie & Fitch Trading Up 7.4 %

Shares of ANF stock opened at $152.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.72 and a 200-day moving average of $152.96. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $196.99.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The apparel retailer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 10.76%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

