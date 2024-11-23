Swiss National Bank Has $16.51 Million Stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 576,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $16,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 81.5% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 117,658 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 52,843 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 6.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 151,281 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,388,000 after purchasing an additional 8,877 shares during the period. Progeny 3 Inc. raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 93.8% during the first quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 382,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $11,090,000 after purchasing an additional 185,100 shares during the period. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the first quarter worth about $875,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the first quarter worth about $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Stock Down 0.9 %

AR stock opened at $33.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Antero Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $36.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.06. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.50 and a beta of 3.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on AR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Antero Resources from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Antero Resources from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Antero Resources from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Antero Resources from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Antero Resources from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

