Swiss National Bank Purchases 4,600 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 419,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in FOX were worth $16,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FOX. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in FOX by 637.9% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 11,419 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in FOX by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 167,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after purchasing an additional 28,221 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in FOX in the 1st quarter valued at $362,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in FOX by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 176,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, Robertson Opportunity Capital LLC boosted its stake in FOX by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Robertson Opportunity Capital LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 27,724 shares during the period. 26.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at FOX

In other news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $4,205,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,258,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,935,147.10. The trade was a 7.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Nallen sold 182,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $7,979,894.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,907,311.52. The trade was a 42.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FOX Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NASDAQ:FOX opened at $44.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.86. The company has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.59. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.82 and a fifty-two week high of $44.56.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FOX shares. Barclays upgraded FOX to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

