Swiss National Bank Raises Stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of Lantheus worth $14,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,362,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $458,271,000 after purchasing an additional 389,828 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,279,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $182,999,000 after purchasing an additional 796,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,239,502 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,525,000 after purchasing an additional 19,071 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 722,243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $79,266,000 after purchasing an additional 125,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 681,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,696,000 after acquiring an additional 119,156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.
Lantheus Trading Up 3.7 %
Shares of Lantheus stock opened at $90.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.53. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.20 and a 12 month high of $126.89.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LNTH
Lantheus Company Profile
Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Lantheus
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Tesla Investors Continue to Profit From the Trump Trade
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- MicroStrategy’s Stock Dip vs. Coinbase’s Potential Rally
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Netflix Ventures Into Live Sports, Driving Stock Momentum
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.