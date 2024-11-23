Swiss National Bank Raises Stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of Lantheus worth $14,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Lantheus alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,362,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $458,271,000 after purchasing an additional 389,828 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,279,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $182,999,000 after purchasing an additional 796,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,239,502 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,525,000 after purchasing an additional 19,071 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 722,243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $79,266,000 after purchasing an additional 125,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 681,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,696,000 after acquiring an additional 119,156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of Lantheus stock opened at $90.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.53. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.20 and a 12 month high of $126.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Lantheus in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Lantheus in a report on Friday, November 8th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Lantheus from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LNTH

Lantheus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.